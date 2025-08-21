Chance The Rapper Delivers Spiritual New Video For Jay Electronica Collab "Just A Drop"

BY Caroline Fisher 70 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chance The Rapper "Just A Drop" Video Hip Hop News
Chance The Rapper headlines at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest on Sept. 3, 2021. Ebony Cox / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Earlier this month, Chance The Rapper dropped off his first studio album in more than six years, "Star Line."

Earlier this month, Chance The Rapper unveiled his first studio album in more than six years, Star Line. The project features appearances from Young ThugLil WayneVic Mensa, and more. He even recruited Jay Electronica for "Just A Drop." Today, he continued to deliver, dropping off a new music video for the mellow track. He treks through the wilderness in the video, the ideal backdrop for spiritual themes of the song.

So far, reactions to the Star Line rollout have been mostly positive. Many are calling it one of the most impressive comebacks they've seen in a while. Amid the praise, Chance took to X with a message to his supporters and anyone else who helped him create the album.

"Thank you to anyone who listened to my new album #starline last night," he wrote at the time. "Imagine how scary it was to drop that. I just want to thank my team and fans and family who made every step I took possible. thank you to the artists and musicians who were willing to collaborate and create with me. And I thank God’s unchanging hand."

Read More: Chance The Rapper "Star Line" Review

Chance The Rapper Star Line

Chance The Rapper's new music video arrives just a few weeks before he's set to embark on his "And We Back" tour. The 15-stop tour is scheduled to begin on September 26 in Houston, and will conclude with a performance in Los Angeles in October. He'll also hit cities like Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, and more. Tickets are available for purchase now.

As for what else is going on in the world of Chance The Rapper these days, his divorce from his longtime partner Kirsten Corley was finalized in January. During an appearance on CBS Mornings this month, he opened up about how they're navigating co-parenting.

"You know, family is one of the biggest things for me, for her, for my kids, for my mom and dad," he explained. "So I think the most important thing for anybody that’s having to navigate that is making sure you keep an environment for the kids where they understand that’s the priority."

Read More: Chance the Rapper Pens Emotional Redemption Anthem "Space & Time"

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 72.6K
Michael Bezjian News DMX, Mase & The Lox Delivered A Dark Posse Cut On "N***az Done Started Something" 16.4K
Chance The Rapper "Star Line" Reactions Hip Hop News Music Chance The Rapper Fans Call New Album “Star Line” The Ultimate Comeback 3.8K
Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images, Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images Music E-40 Knew Kendrick Lamar Was A Star, Praises Him & Jay Rock 5.9K
Comments 0