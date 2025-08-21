Earlier this month, Chance The Rapper unveiled his first studio album in more than six years, Star Line. The project features appearances from Young Thug, Lil Wayne, Vic Mensa, and more. He even recruited Jay Electronica for "Just A Drop." Today, he continued to deliver, dropping off a new music video for the mellow track. He treks through the wilderness in the video, the ideal backdrop for spiritual themes of the song.

So far, reactions to the Star Line rollout have been mostly positive. Many are calling it one of the most impressive comebacks they've seen in a while. Amid the praise, Chance took to X with a message to his supporters and anyone else who helped him create the album.

"Thank you to anyone who listened to my new album #starline last night," he wrote at the time. "Imagine how scary it was to drop that. I just want to thank my team and fans and family who made every step I took possible. thank you to the artists and musicians who were willing to collaborate and create with me. And I thank God’s unchanging hand."

Chance The Rapper Star Line

Chance The Rapper's new music video arrives just a few weeks before he's set to embark on his "And We Back" tour. The 15-stop tour is scheduled to begin on September 26 in Houston, and will conclude with a performance in Los Angeles in October. He'll also hit cities like Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, and more. Tickets are available for purchase now.

As for what else is going on in the world of Chance The Rapper these days, his divorce from his longtime partner Kirsten Corley was finalized in January. During an appearance on CBS Mornings this month, he opened up about how they're navigating co-parenting.