A lot of people in hip-hop circles have dismissed Chance the Rapper since the Chicago native's disastrous debut, The Big Day. In general, it was hard to argue those counting him out, especially with him taking so much time in between projects. But it's safe to say that STAR LINE is a tremendous return to form for the genre-pushing multi-hyphenate.
On track eight, "Space & Time," which blends elements of hip-hop and Afrobeats, Chance the Rapper reflects on the battle back. He paints it vividly with lines like, "On my face are battle scars that surely scare a child / I've been gone awhile, and I'm not so proud / If there's still some space for me / I was hoping I could fit."
It also touches on his divorce from his wife of five years, Kirsten Corley and the challenges of co-parenting. "You said 'It's too late for that / But you should see how big she is.'" Chance the Rapper spoke more in depth about the song during his interview with CBS Mornings.
"I think it’s a very personal song about, you know, what we were just talking about, navigating that relationship with the mother of my children."
Overall, it's a song with multiple messages and meanings and it showcases that Chance the Rapper hasn't lost a step creatively. It's emotional, inspiring, and a beautiful piece of music in general with soundtrack-esque rushes of orchestral instrumentation.
Chance the Rapper "Space & Time"
Quotable Lyrics:
I grew tall overnight, I woke up one day a man
Walked back by the crib
Where we would one day raise a fam
I'd been around the world
Done all the things I can
I'm a giant now, I can't wait 'til you see how big I am