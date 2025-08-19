Chance the Rapper accurately describes his climb back to release "STAR LINE" with the genre-bending "Space & Time."

It also touches on his divorce from his wife of five years, Kirsten Corley and the challenges of co-parenting. "You said 'It's too late for that / But you should see how big she is.'" Chance the Rapper spoke more in depth about the song during his interview with CBS Mornings.

On track eight, "Space & Time," which blends elements of hip-hop and Afrobeats, Chance the Rapper reflects on the battle back. He paints it vividly with lines like, "On my face are battle scars that surely scare a child / I've been gone awhile, and I'm not so proud / If there's still some space for me / I was hoping I could fit."

A lot of people in hip-hop circles have dismissed Chance the Rapper since the Chicago native's disastrous debut, The Big Day. In general, it was hard to argue those counting him out, especially with him taking so much time in between projects. But it's safe to say that STAR LINE is a tremendous return to form for the genre-pushing multi-hyphenate.

