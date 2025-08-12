Chance The Rapper Opens Up About Kirsten Corley Divorce

"Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Chance the Rapper attends the "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on August 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)
Chance The Rapper and Kirsten Corley announced their split together back in April and finalized their divorce in January 2025.

Chance The Rapper has almost completed his full comeback. But before that happens, he's answering questions and updating fans on his well-being. Particularly, the Chicago multi-hyphenate is filling everyone in on how things have been regarding his divorce from ex-wife Kirsten Corley.

The independent hitmaker had been smitten with Ms. Corley for years before they started dating in 2013. After about five years of that, they decided to tie the knot in 2018. Chance was ecstatic days before his wedding writing, "I knew I was gonna marry that girl. Sixteen years later it’s happening. This wknd is the time, and the place is my wedding. I’m gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny."

They would eventually go onto bring two girls into the world, Kensli and Marli. However, things would sadly begin to fall apart in April 2024. That's when Chance and Kirsten decided to reveal they were splitting up.

"After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways," they said on Instagram. "We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

While it seemed like things ended in a healthy manner, Korley cited "irreconcilable differences" in her divorce papers. To this day, we don't really know anything about the settlement, although it was reported to be fair.

Chance The Rapper Star Line

However, we can officially say that their dynamic seems to be good post the finalization in January. Chance went on CBS Mornings per HipHopDX to discuss his next album Star Line and how co-parenting is going with Kirsten.

"She’s good. Hey Kirsten! And hey, Kensli and Marli," Chance said before continuing, "You know, family is one of the biggest things for me, for her, for my kids, for my mom and dad. So I think the most important thing for anybody that’s having to navigate that is making sure you keep an environment for the kids where they understand that’s the priority."

Later into the conversation, he talked about one the project's songs, "Space and Time," and how it touches on his private life and how he's handling it. "I think it’s a very personal song about, you know, what we were just talking about, navigating that relationship with the mother of my children."

Star Line is due out this Friday, August 15 and is lead by "Tree" featuring Smino and Lil Wayne. A 15-city tour is also on deck and that will kick off in late September.

