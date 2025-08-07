Chance The Rapper Previews "Star Line" With New Writing Exercise, "The Lion"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 169 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chance The Rapper Star Line Writing Exercise The Lion Hip Hop News
Chance The Rapper headlines at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest on Sept. 3, 2021. © Ebony Cox / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Via this recent writing exercise, Chance The Rapper recalled an important conversation with his father that still resonates to this day.

Chance The Rapper is just a week away from dropping his highly anticipated comeback album Star Line on August 15, but he's still putting in work. Specifically, he offered fans yet another writing exercise (number 815) on YouTube before the record drops, and it's called "The Lion."

Over a gorgeous instrumental led by light guitars and soaring strings, the Chicago MC recalls a conversation with his father. He had arrived at Chance's house to speak to him about his priorities, his commitment to his community, the things he must focus on for his family, and the consistent ethic he needs to make it in not just a volatile industry, but a volatile world.

Whether fictitious, embellished, or wholly authentic, this track's themes resonate a lot for those who have been following Chance The Rapper's career up to this point. The 32-year-old lyricist not only faced a lot of industry pushback, but also the pain of scathing reception to his The Big Day album and more societal strife amid his committed advocacy and community-building.

All in all, it's a complex journey. But cuts like "The Lion" show that passion and skill is still there, fueled just as much by struggle as it is by striving for something better tomorrow.

Read More: Chance The Rapper & Kirsten Corley Reaffirm To Co-Parent Their Children Following Official Divorce

Chance The Rapper Star Line

It also helps that the track itself is very smooth and tender, with references and metaphors never overbearing the emotional root. We'll see if we get more cuts in this vein throughout all of Star Line or if it will be a more versatile full-length listen.

Elsewhere, the discussion around the "Tree" spitter's upcoming LP hinges a lot on its reception once it drops. That sounds like an obvious statement to make, sure. But there are just as many skeptical fans bringing up that 2019 project as there are hopeful fans who know something great is probably on the way.

We will see in about a week how all of that plays out. But at least fans know that quality doesn't depend on an album experience. Chance The Rapper dropped a lot of amazing singles this decade, and will drop more excellent music regardless of whether or not a project is on the way.

Read More: Chance The Rapper Makes Independent Artist History Again With "I'm The One" Milestone

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.0K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 71.0K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.7K
Paras Griffin/Getty Images Music Future Teases Another "HNDRXX" Album Is In The Cards 4.3K
Comments 0