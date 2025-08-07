Chance The Rapper is just a week away from dropping his highly anticipated comeback album Star Line on August 15, but he's still putting in work. Specifically, he offered fans yet another writing exercise (number 815) on YouTube before the record drops, and it's called "The Lion."

Over a gorgeous instrumental led by light guitars and soaring strings, the Chicago MC recalls a conversation with his father. He had arrived at Chance's house to speak to him about his priorities, his commitment to his community, the things he must focus on for his family, and the consistent ethic he needs to make it in not just a volatile industry, but a volatile world.

Whether fictitious, embellished, or wholly authentic, this track's themes resonate a lot for those who have been following Chance The Rapper's career up to this point. The 32-year-old lyricist not only faced a lot of industry pushback, but also the pain of scathing reception to his The Big Day album and more societal strife amid his committed advocacy and community-building.

All in all, it's a complex journey. But cuts like "The Lion" show that passion and skill is still there, fueled just as much by struggle as it is by striving for something better tomorrow.

Chance The Rapper Star Line

It also helps that the track itself is very smooth and tender, with references and metaphors never overbearing the emotional root. We'll see if we get more cuts in this vein throughout all of Star Line or if it will be a more versatile full-length listen.

Elsewhere, the discussion around the "Tree" spitter's upcoming LP hinges a lot on its reception once it drops. That sounds like an obvious statement to make, sure. But there are just as many skeptical fans bringing up that 2019 project as there are hopeful fans who know something great is probably on the way.