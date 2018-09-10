zoo
- RelationshipsBig Sean & Jhené Aiko Take Newborn Son On Zoo TripThe singer took a selfie with the lions as the rapper held baby Noah in his arms.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeRick Ross Is Looking For Someone To Feed His Lion Cubs When They Arrive At The Promise LandThe Biggest Boss hinted at expanding his herd of animals earlier this year – now it seems his dreams are coming to fruition.By Hayley Hynes
- RandomColumbus Zoo Names Rescued Manatee After LizzoRescued manatees at the Columbus Zoo were reportedly named after Lizzo and Cardi B.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureCarole Baskin Awarded "Tiger King" Joe Exotic's Old ZooA judge has granted Carole Baskin control of the zoo formerly owned by "Tiger King" Joe Exotic.By Alex Zidel
- RandomKeri Hilson Gets Pooped On By A Koala: WatchKeri Hilson was lucky she didn't get peed on.By Alex Zidel
- NewsRuss Drops The Acoustic Version Of "Missin You Crazy"Russ goes for another spin down memory lane.By Devin Ch
- MixtapesStream Russ' Surprise EP "Just In Case"Russ rebrands three leftover songs from September as the "Just In Case" EP.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosRuss Chitty Chitty Bang Bangs His Love In "Missin You Crazy" VideoCatch the smooth ride.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentHugh Jackman Didn't Know Wolverines Were Real Animals"I presumed it was a made up name for the comic book."By Chantilly Post
- MusicSouthside Gives Russ A Warning: "You Runnin' Your Mouth A Little Too Much"Southside sounds off on Russ for his recent behavior. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRuss Talks Siccing The Goons On Smokepurpp & Adam22Russ drops some knowledge while addressing his recent feuds. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRuss Alludes To Jumping Either Smokepurpp Or Yung Bans, Claims To Have Video"I'm done biting my tongue."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRuss Addresses His Divisive Reputation, Trend-Chasing Drug Use & MoreRuss opens up about "Zoo," haters, and more on The Breakfast Club. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersRuss Holds It Down With Respectable First Week "Zoo" NumbersWhen it comes to Russ' sophomore album, the people have spoken.By Mitch Findlay