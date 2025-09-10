Judge Accused Of Trying To Sway Case Tied To Meek Mill Associate In New Complaint

Philadelphia judge Scott DiClaudio was named in a formal misconduct complaint filed by the Pennsylvania Judicial Conduct Board this week.

Earlier this week, Philadelphia judge Scott DiClaudio was named in a formal misconduct complaint. In it, he's accused of trying to interfere in a case involving a friend of Meek Mill's. The friend of Meek, Dwayne Jones, is facing charges related to a fatal shooting.

The complaint against DiClaudio was filed by the Pennsylvania Judicial Conduct Board. According to 6abc Philadelphia, it alleges that in June, Judge Zachary Shaffer and his law clerk visited him to buy t-shirts from a restaurant owned by DiClaudio's wife. Allegedly, after the purchase was complete, DiClaudio gave Shaffer a piece of paper with Jones' name on it along with his courtroom number.

“I’ve heard you might do the right thing anyway,” he allegedly said before ripping the paper up. Shortly after the interaction, Shaffer told court administrators about what allegedly happened. At the time, Jones was awaiting sentencing. The Court of Judicial Discipline is expected to make a decision about what consequences DiClaudio will face for his alleged misconduct in the coming weeks.

Meek Mill Legal Issues

While Meek Mill isn't directly connected to Jones' case, he has dealt with legal issues of his own in the past. When he was 19, the rapper was arrested in North Philadelphia and hit with gun and drug charges. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor firearm charge in 2019, and the other charges against him were officially dismissed.

"Meek free! I'm not on probation no more," he declared outside the courthouse. "I just wanted to come up here and thank all the supporters, because I know y'all probably have family members in jail or people going through the same thing as me. I will continue to do what I do with the reform movement and help the people that help me."

As for what Meek is up to these days, he recently took to social media to let his followers know that he's seeking $5 million. Reportedly, the money would fund some of his upcoming projects, including an album, a book, and a short film.

