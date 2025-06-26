Meek Mill Speaks On Going Independent And Confirms New Music Is On The Way

BY Devin Morton 425 Views
May 5, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Rapper Meek Mill on the sidelines during game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs between Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Meek Mill discussed adjusting to life as an independent artist, saying that he wanted to do something we've "never seen."

During a recent appearance on Raud's Twitch stream, Meek Mill was asked about new music. According Meek, whose most recent solo album, Expensive Pain, was released through Atlantic and Maybach Music Group back in 2021, fans can expect “a whole project” this summer. “I’m independent, so I had to learn this shit my own,” Meek said. “I was getting 13 percent for, like, 13 years. Now I’m getting 100 percent of this s**t.”

After leaving T.I.'s Grand Hustle label in 2008, Meek Mill signed with Rick Ross' Maybach Music Group in 2011. He also signed to Warner Records, before leaving for Atlantic ahead of his second album, Dreams Worth More Than Money. He remained with Atlantic for nearly six years, before departing in 2021 after several public statements about poor pay and mismanagement. The following year, he ended his management agreement with Roc Nation.

Now, Meek Mill is learning how to be an independent act after so many years of other people being involved in his process. His most recent singles have all been under his Dream Chasers label, a far cry from the MMG/Atlantic days of old. “Now I’ve got all ownership so I had to take over,” he said. “And now we’ve got it. I’m about to do something else, something they’ve never seen before. I’ll talk about it when we do it.”

Meek Mill New Album

Meek has been in the headlines this year for his past ties to Diddy. He maintains that all rumors about the dynamics of their past relationship are just that. Since those earlier rumors, Meek has moved in silence, especially by his usually very public standards. But, it seems that he's back to his old ways a bit and ready to give his fans something to enjoy.

As for an official release date for Meek Mill's next album? That is not yet clear. But, now that Meek does not have to answer to any higher-ups, it could be whenever he wants. He did say this summer, which means that fans will have to start monitoring his social media feeds more often so they don't miss an announcement.

