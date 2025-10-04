LAPD Confirms They Haven't Named d4vd As Suspect In Celeste Rivas Case

When police found the body of teenager Celeste Rivas in the trunk of an abandoned car registered to d4vd, folks online had no idea how much this would cause a firestorm. But amid a lot of speculation, theorizing, and debate, the Los Angeles Police Department wants to emphasize its investigation is still ongoing, and quite incomplete.

According to Rolling Stone, they relayed that Rivas was likely deceased for several weeks before authorities found her. In addition, their statement caught by the publication indicates that they still can't determine whether anyone is responsible, and they haven't charged the singer with anything.

"The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause or manner of Ms. Rivas Hernandez’s death. As such, it remains unclear whether there is any criminal culpability beyond the concealment of her body," the statement reportedly reads. Concealing a body is a misdemeanor in the area. "[The Robbery-Homicide Division] is thoroughly examining every aspect of this case to uncover the truth and seek justice for Celeste Rivas Hernandez and her family."

Rivas would have turned 15 the day before police found her body. She reportedly went missing multiple times in 2024 according to her family and online missing person fliers.

Has d4vd Been Convicted?

Furthermore, this news joins a lot of speculation and unconfirmed assumptions about d4vd and Celeste Rivas' alleged connections. She was allegedly a fan of his and one of his peers. Fans pointed out lyrical references, possible physical evidence, Internet testimonies from various allegedly close sources, and more to try to make sense of this disturbing and shocking story.

However, none of this online speculation led to the naming of a suspect or the presentation of any charges at press time, so take all of it with a massive grain of salt. The LAPD and other authorities will continue to investigate and reach their conclusions; hopefully they have more concrete and actionable information soon.