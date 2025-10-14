It's been weeks since the remains of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas were discovered in the trunk of D4vd's impounded Tesla. Sadly, it doesn't look like her family is much closer to getting the answers they're looking for. According to TMZ, however, the owner of the Los Angeles home the "Here With Me" performer was renting recently hired a private investigator. The homeowner, Mladen Trifunovic, says he hasn't heard anything from police.

"Our private investigator’s work is still ongoing, and I don’t have any findings to share at this time," he told the outlet. "It’s still early in the process, and I want to respect both the LAPD’s investigation and the memory of the victim."

As for what police have to say about all of this, they said, "This is an ongoing investigation. Once additional information is available to share with the public it will be released by Media Relations Division. If anyone has any information about this investigation, they are urged to contact Robbery-Homicide Division or LA Crime Stoppers."

D4vd & Celeste Rivas

d4vd performs during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 2 - Day 1 on April 18, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella)

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that D4vd is not currently a suspect in the case. They also reiterated that they don't know the cause of the missing teen's death. According to them, it likely occurred weeks before her remains were found.

“The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause or manner of Ms. Rivas Hernandez’s death. As such, it remains unclear whether there is any criminal culpability beyond the concealment of her body,” they added. “RHD is thoroughly examining every aspect of this case to uncover the truth and seek justice for Celeste Rivas Hernandez and her family.”

The nature of Rivas' alleged relationship to D4vd, if there was one, remains unclear.