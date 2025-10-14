D4vd’s Ex-Landlord Hires Private Investigator To Look Into Missing Teen’s Death

BY Caroline Fisher 521 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
D4vd Ex-Landlord Private Investigator Music News
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 26: d4vd wears black Chanel sunglasses, diamond stud earrings, white gold diamond choker, silver Chrome hearts necklace, black silver floral beaded oversized Amiri blazer jacket, outside Amiri, during the Paris Fashion week Men's Spring/Summer 2026 on June 26, 2025 in Paris, Franco (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
The owner of the Los Angeles home D4vd previously rented wants to "respect both the LAPD’s investigation and the memory of the victim."

It's been weeks since the remains of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas were discovered in the trunk of D4vd's impounded Tesla. Sadly, it doesn't look like her family is much closer to getting the answers they're looking for. According to TMZ, however, the owner of the Los Angeles home the "Here With Me" performer was renting recently hired a private investigator. The homeowner, Mladen Trifunovic, says he hasn't heard anything from police.

"Our private investigator’s work is still ongoing, and I don’t have any findings to share at this time," he told the outlet. "It’s still early in the process, and I want to respect both the LAPD’s investigation and the memory of the victim."

As for what police have to say about all of this, they said, "This is an ongoing investigation. Once additional information is available to share with the public it will be released by Media Relations Division. If anyone has any information about this investigation, they are urged to contact Robbery-Homicide Division or LA Crime Stoppers."

Read More: Meek Mill Is Jealous Of d4vd's Massive Publicity Amid Death Investigation

D4vd & Celeste Rivas
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
d4vd performs during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 2 - Day 1 on April 18, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella)

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that D4vd is not currently a suspect in the case. They also reiterated that they don't know the cause of the missing teen's death. According to them, it likely occurred weeks before her remains were found.

“The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause or manner of Ms. Rivas Hernandez’s death. As such, it remains unclear whether there is any criminal culpability beyond the concealment of her body,” they added. “RHD is thoroughly examining every aspect of this case to uncover the truth and seek justice for Celeste Rivas Hernandez and her family.”

The nature of Rivas' alleged relationship to D4vd, if there was one, remains unclear.

Read More: D4vd Transfers Two Texas Homes To His Mother As Police Investigate Teen Death Found In His Tesla

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
D4vd Could Have Been Notified Music News Music D4vd Could Have Been Notified When Celeste Rivas’ Remains Were Put In His Tesla 5.6K
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1 Music Celeste Rivas Pregnancy Rumor Receives Massive Update While Cause Of Death Is Still Pending 1.7K
Brother Of Dismembered Teen D4vd Music News Music Brother Of Dismembered Teen Found In D4vd’s Car Alleges They Connected When She Was 11 8.1K
D4vd Friends Celeste Rivas Music News Music D4vd’s Friends Allegedly Assumed Celeste Rivas Was 19 And His Girlfriend 3.2K
Comments 0