d4vd's Alleged Farm Tools At Rental Home Lead To Suspicion

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) David Anthony Burke, aka D4VD attends the Enfants Riches Deprimés Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 09, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)
A private investigator is looking into the d4vd and Celeste Rivas case, in which police still haven't determined a suspect or cause of death.

The massive scandal involving d4vd and the body of teenager Celeste Rivas found in his Tesla continues to develop in scandalous ways. Although we haven't heard significant updates from the Los Angeles Police Department in a while, private investigator Steve Fischer is doing his own digging.

He reportedly told the Daily Mail that he found mysterious and heavy-duty farm machinery and tools at the rental home the singer stayed at before the discovery of Rivas' body. For those unaware, the Tesla was parked near this rental property before the discovery at a tow yard. The Hollywood Hills house's owner hired Fischer to get to the bottom of this.

Furthermore, upon his examination, the private investigator reportedly found multiple of these farm tools "that could all be used together," calling them "sadistic." However, we don't have specific details on what this farm machinery actually is, so take everything with a massive grain of salt. Nevertheless, he suggested that these tools could be for the purposes of "eliminating a body," but he didn't provide further elaboration.

In addition, Fischer reportedly found prescription pain pills and drug paraphernalia at the rental home, but everything else was normal. He believes this may not be a case of alleged homicide, but rather an accident that someone tried to cover up.

Is d4vd A Suspect?
Syndication: USA TODAY
d4vd opens for SZA on the S.O.S Tour on Oct. 29, 2023, at The Footprint Center in Phoenix. © Sam Ballesteros / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All the speculation around d4vd still hasn't led to a significant conclusion from the LAPD's official investigation. Police haven't named him or anyone else as a suspect in Celeste Rivas' death, nor have they determined her cause of death. As such, we will see if this develops as a full-on homicide case or if something different is afoot.

Still, alleged evidence linking d4vd and Celeste Rivas continues to captivate social media with theories and assumptions. Throughout it all, the singer remains low-key and still hasn't publicly addressed the matter significantly. Rather, his legal team is working hard to follow the police investigation and waiting for their conclusions.

We will see if Steve Fischer will come to any different conclusions once the LAPD makes their case. Either way, fans still have a lot of burning questions.

