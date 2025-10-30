2024 Photo Allegedly Shows D4vd Partying With Missing Teen Celeste Rivas

The dismembered body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas was found in D4vd's Tesla last month, and the public continues to demand answers.

It's been several weeks since the dismembered body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to D4vd. Sadly, her loved ones have yet to get the answers they deserve. However, the investigation into her tragic and mysterious death continues. Now, what could allegedly be another clue has been brought to light.

A picture of D4vd taken by professional photographer @maxamillionpolo on Instagram back in 2024 recently surfaced. It's speculated that it could allegedly feature Rivas. The picture, shared by Daily Loud on X, shows the singer wearing a big smile. Someone standing right behind him is seen turned to the side and covering part of her face with her hand.

While it's unconfirmed whether or not this is actually Rivas, multiple sources who were at the party told TMZ that they saw the individual in the picture. They believe it could be her.

D4vd & Celeste Rivas

In September, the outlet spoke to some other people who alleged that they'd seen D4vd and Rivas together at parties around Los Angeles. Allegedly, they appeared to be a couple. Rivas was allegedly spotted at places with age restrictions and had multiple fake IDs. This led them to believe she was not a minor.

At the time of writing, the "Here With Me" performer has not been named a suspect in Rivas' death. Her cause of death has also yet to be revealed.

Private investigator Steve Fischer has been hired by the owner of the Hollywood Hills home D4vd was renting before Rivas' remains were discovered. Earlier this month, he explained what the homeowner's goals are during an interview with ABC7 Eyewitness News.

"[The owner] wants to understand exactly what may have happened and if his house played a role in any way," he said. "[Authorities] are probably relying on toxicology to better understand what happened, which means it could be an accidental overdose with a really bad decision made afterwards."

