Rental Property
- EntertainmentRihanna Drops Immense Bag On Super Bowl Rental PropertyRihanna dropped over $500,000 on her Arizona rental house.By Diya Singhvi
- Pop CultureBhad Bhabie Threatens Legal Action Against Airbnb For "Age Discrimination"The 18-year-old recently lashed out at the company after she wasn't able to book a property.By Erika Marie
- CrimeDaBaby Accused Of Knocking Tooth Out Of Rental Property OwnerDaBaby was sued for allegedly punching the owner of a rental home in the face. By Aron A.
- GossipA Boogie Sued For Clogging Toilets & Causing $260K In Damages: Twitter ReactsAfter the rapper allegedly vandalized a New Jersey mansion he rented out, social media is poking fun of one particular damage listed by the couple. By Madusa S.
- GossipA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Accused Of Destroying Rental Property In NJ: ReportHe has reportedly been hit with a lawsuit after allegedly clogging the toilets, messing up the carpets, destroying the landscape, and more.By Erika Marie