PARTYNEXTDOOR Separates From Drake For 10-Minute "$$$" Film

BY Alexander Cole 231 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Special guest, PartyNextDoor performs live on stage with Drake during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)
PartyNextDoor and Drake dropped "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" earlier this year, and now, PND is going on his own for the new $$$ film.

PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake dropped one of the biggest albums of the year back in February with $OME $EXY $SONGS 4 U. Ultimately, this is an album that came with a lot of baggage. It was Drake's first project since the beef, and some fans were ready to hate on it. However, it is clear that there are some bops on here.

Furthermore, it is important to point out that PARTYNEXTDOOR is one of the biggest highlights here. His vocals are buttery smooth all over the record, and the solo tracks are some of the major standouts. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that the artist would want to drop a $$$ film of his own. That is exactly what he did on Tuesday, and so far, fans are loving it.

Below, you can find a 10-minute film which is an amalgamation of three music videos. The songs include here are "When He's Gone," "OMW," and "Somebody Loves Me." The visuals here are dark and moody, which makes sense given the R&B aesthetics.

Read More: Numerous Kendrick Lamar Songs Leak Online, Including Baby Keem Reference Tracks

$$$ Film - PARTYNEXTDOOR

PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake have a ton of chemistry, and that was certainly on display on $$$4U. Moving forward, we will likely receive solo works from both artists. Coming of PND 4, we imagine the singer will be looking to continue to elevate his craft.

Meanwhile, Drake is currently in the midst of the ICEMAN rollout, which has no real end in sight. Some felt as though the project could come out in October, but that doesn't seem likely right now. Instead, a December or perhaps even New Year release could very well be on the table.

That said, when it comes to PARTYNEXTDOOR and this new $$$ film, it becomes clear that the artist still very much believes in his work. He is doubling down, and understands that the diehard fans have been riding for this album for months. It just goes to prove that the best rollouts continue well after the album has released.

Read More: Nas Responds To Winning New York's Casino War Against Jay-Z

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Drake PARTYNEXTDOOR Some Sexy Songs 4 U Apple Music Hip Hop News Music Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR's "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" Returns To Apple Music's Top Spot 1.8K
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Music Drake Fans Believe His Recent Chart Placements Are A Spotify Conspiracy 6.7K
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two Music Drake Promises He's Not A Snake During Candid Speech At Amsterdam Concert 2.3K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 77.1K
Comments 0