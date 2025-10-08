PARTYNEXTDOOR Separates From Drake For 10-Minute "$$$" Film

PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake dropped one of the biggest albums of the year back in February with $OME $EXY $SONGS 4 U. Ultimately, this is an album that came with a lot of baggage. It was Drake's first project since the beef, and some fans were ready to hate on it. However, it is clear that there are some bops on here.

Furthermore, it is important to point out that PARTYNEXTDOOR is one of the biggest highlights here. His vocals are buttery smooth all over the record, and the solo tracks are some of the major standouts. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that the artist would want to drop a $$$ film of his own. That is exactly what he did on Tuesday, and so far, fans are loving it.

Below, you can find a 10-minute film which is an amalgamation of three music videos. The songs include here are "When He's Gone," "OMW," and "Somebody Loves Me." The visuals here are dark and moody, which makes sense given the R&B aesthetics.

$$$ Film - PARTYNEXTDOOR

PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake have a ton of chemistry, and that was certainly on display on $$$4U. Moving forward, we will likely receive solo works from both artists. Coming of PND 4, we imagine the singer will be looking to continue to elevate his craft.

Meanwhile, Drake is currently in the midst of the ICEMAN rollout, which has no real end in sight. Some felt as though the project could come out in October, but that doesn't seem likely right now. Instead, a December or perhaps even New Year release could very well be on the table.