A home that D4vd was recently renting reportedly featured a large freezer, according to TMZ. Citing pictures taken from Zillow, the outlet notes that the KitchenAid appliance is about 74 inches tall with a width of around 14 inches, and a depth of approximately 27 inches.

The report comes after sources previously told the outlet that the body of Celeste Rivas had been frozen before police discovered it in a car belonging to the singer, earlier this year. In turn, the L.A. County Medical Examiner has been struggling to determine an official cause of death. Rivas was 5'3" and 120 lbs.

Last week, TMZ reported that investigators are now considering D4vd to be a suspect. He was on tour when police discovered Rivas' body, and authorities haven't charged him with any crimes. Rivas' mother previously claimed that she ran away from home in 2024 after meeting someone named “David.” The discovery of her body came the day after she would have turned 15.

In addition to D4vd, Mark Geragos and Harvey Levin reported on their 2 Angry Men podcast that police are also looking into a second suspect. They allegedly believe that the second suspect may have been in the car at the same time as Rivas' body.

Celeste Rivas Investigation

Despite the Medical Examiner still having yet to determine a cause of death, investigators are reportedly viewing Rivas' death as a likely homicide. It remains unclear when police will end up making arrests.