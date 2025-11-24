D4vd's Rental Home Reportedly Had A Large Freezer That Could Fit A Body

BY Cole Blake 371 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Support + Feed 2023 Fall Fundraiser
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: d4vd attends Support + Feed's 2023 fall fundraiser at APB/NikuNashi on October 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Support + Feed)
Celeste Rivas' dismembered body was found in the trunk of a car belonging to D4vd back in September and police are still investigating.

A home that D4vd was recently renting reportedly featured a large freezer, according to TMZ. Citing pictures taken from Zillow, the outlet notes that the KitchenAid appliance is about 74 inches tall with a width of around 14 inches, and a depth of approximately 27 inches.

The report comes after sources previously told the outlet that the body of Celeste Rivas had been frozen before police discovered it in a car belonging to the singer, earlier this year. In turn, the L.A. County Medical Examiner has been struggling to determine an official cause of death. Rivas was 5'3" and 120 lbs.

Last week, TMZ reported that investigators are now considering D4vd to be a suspect. He was on tour when police discovered Rivas' body, and authorities haven't charged him with any crimes. Rivas' mother previously claimed that she ran away from home in 2024 after meeting someone named “David.” The discovery of her body came the day after she would have turned 15.

In addition to D4vd, Mark Geragos and Harvey Levin reported on their 2 Angry Men podcast that police are also looking into a second suspect. They allegedly believe that the second suspect may have been in the car at the same time as Rivas' body.

Read More: Police Reportedly Identify Second Suspect In d4vd & Celeste Rivas Case

Celeste Rivas Investigation

Despite the Medical Examiner still having yet to determine a cause of death, investigators are reportedly viewing Rivas' death as a likely homicide. It remains unclear when police will end up making arrests.

Harvey Levin recently reported that, without an official cause of death, the move seems "nowhere imminent." Explaining that he had spoken with law enforcement sources, he said: "We pushed and we cannot get an answer that they're close to making an arrest, that they have a suspect. All we're told is it is 'not imminent.' We are two and a half months in here. They must have the toxicology report by now."

Read More: d4vd's Former Mansion Tied To Celeste Rivas Discovery Will Go Up For Rent

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
2024 Lollapalooza Festival Music D4vd Is Now Being Viewed As A Suspect In Celeste Rivas' Death 2.1K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.4K
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1 Music Celeste Rivas Case Still "Not Close" To An Arrest 1087
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.8K
Comments 0