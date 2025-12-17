"Burn Cage" Reportedly Discovered At D4vd's Hollywood Rental Home

Authorities are still investigating the death of Celeste Rivas after she was found in the trunk of a Tesla belonging to D4vd.

A private detective hired by the property owner of a home D4vd was recently renting says he allegedly found a “burn cage” while investigating the residence. The man, Steve Fischer, described his findings in a lengthy post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

In the post, he noted that the cage was advertised to burn at 1,600 degrees, while cremations are often performed at about 1,400 degrees, as caught by The New York Post. "Although my words have been misquoted by some, what I actually said about certain items found at the Doheny address was that they were 'items you would expect to find on a farm rather than in a home in the Hollywood Hills.' One of those items was a Burn Cage incinerator, advertised to burn at 1,600 degrees. Human cremations are typically performed at approximately 1,400 degrees," Fischer wrote.

He continued: "Some will argue that this item was intended as a prop for a video. If that were the case, it raises several obvious questions. Why would a 55-pound burn cage be delivered to a private residence instead of directly to a prop designer or production house? Why would it be ordered before departing on an extended world tour? And why was it never used in any video production? It is also important to note that there were additional items present that could be used in conjunction with the burn cage.
To be very clear, this burn cage was not used. It was still new and in the box."

Read More: No-Show Witness In Celeste Rivas Case Reportedly Faces Arrest

Celeste Rivas Investigation

Steve Fischer's post comes as authorities continue to investigate the death of Celeste Rivas. Police discovered the remains of the teenager in the trunk of a Tesla belonging to D4vd, earlier this year. The singer was on tour at the time, but canceled the remaining dates in the wake of the news.

The Los Angeles Police Department has yet to comment on the "burn cage" discovery. Captain Scot Williams recently clarified that Rivas' body was not decapitated, despite rumors to the contrary. They haven't made any arrests in the case, and D4vd isn't being charged with any crimes.

Read More: The Game Says He Wants To Decapitate Celeste Rivas' Killer

