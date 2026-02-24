T.I. Disses 50 Cent With A Low Blow Aimed At His Late Mother

BY Alexander Cole
T.I. and 50 Cent have been embroiled in a heated back and forth, although it is starting to go a bit too far.

T.I. and 50 Cent have been trading disses over the past couple of weeks, although over the past few days, things have escalated quite a bit. After posting a photo of Tiny on social media, Fif has felt the entire wrath of T.I.'s family.

King Harris has been going off on 50 Cent, and has even been making fun of Sabrina Jackson, 50's late mom. It is the most disrespectful thing you can do in this situation, especially when you consider how Jackson passed away.

Meanwhile, T.I. previewed a couple of diss tracks on Monday. The first of which was called "War," and for some, the lyrics left a little bit to be desired. Regardless, it was a clear warning shot at 50 Cent. Now, it seems as though the artist is taking things a whole lot further.

T.I. Continues To Diss 50 Cent

"My biggest flex is being able protect my mama til l could provide her a better life. Happy Birthday Mama," T.I. wrote. While this seems like a nice little homage to his mom, it does feel just a tiny bit nefarious when you consider the timing. Firstly, the diss track is playing throughout this video. Secondly, this comes on the heels of his own son going after 50 and his mom. This has a real "my mom's alive and yours isn't" energy to it, which some fans find to be quite foul.

When it comes to rap beef, very little is ever off limits, and this is further proof of that. Having said that, it is easy to see why some would be a bit uncomfortable with the tone that this whole endeavor has taken on as of late. No one expects these two to be friends. But bringing up moms is where some believe this crosses a line.

Going forward, it is going to be interesting to see if 50 Cent wants to put any of this on record or if he will continue to make petty social media posts. It's an interesting question and one that is likely to be answered sooner rather than later.

