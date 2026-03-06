News
T.I. Punches Back With One More 50 Cent Diss Track
T.I.'s new 50 Cent diss track "Trauma Bond" celebrates his family above all else, as they have also supported him against Fif.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
March 06, 2026