King Harris Tries To One Up 50 Cent With Another Diss Track

BY Zachary Horvath
OMG Girlz "Make A Scene" Single Release &amp; Video Viewing Party
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 27: King Harris and T.I. attend OMG Girlz "Make A Scene" Single Release &amp; Video Viewing Party at Trap City Cafe on March 27, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
King Harris has not let up on 50 Cent one bit after disrespecting his mother Tiny and today, he's proven again that he's not slowing down.

King Harris got one look at 50 Cent's new song and immediately decided to show him the ropes. That's the energy he's coming with after dropping his third diss song called "Droptop" just hours ago.

The 21-year-old son of T.I. shared the audio for it on his Instagram, per Live Bitez. Along with some venomous bars like, "You were made from 50 cents because your mama gave it cheap," he trolled Fif in the accompanying caption.

"Ni66a Dropped dat Weak A$$ Track [laughing emojis face palm emoji]. It ain’t sh*t you can do, DAT WE CANT MR 5 0!! So yall just sit back and watch da show WE FINNA COOK THIS [duck emoji] Ahhh Ni66a. Song out now will be on all platforms later today," King Harris wrote.

This is a response to 50 Cent's new track which also dropped today, "No One Told Us What We're Here For," which features R&B's hottest act, Leon Thomas. The record is really for the next installment in his Power TV series. However, the G-Unit mogul uses it as a means to lyrically respond to T.I. and his entire family.

Is 50 Cent Making A T.I. Documentary?

From what we can see, the reactions to 50's bars suggest they are nothing to write home about. But maybe some will at least respect the fact that he finally got in the booth.

However, we wouldn't be surprised if this will be his only diss record to come out of this extensive beef. That's partly because he's going to be working on a documentary exposing the truth of T.I. and Tiny Harris' relationship and the people they really are.

That's at least a rumor that's out there as 50 reportedly has a tentative title: Surviving T.I. & Tiny. It would focus on the numerous sexual assault allegations that they longtime couple has been hit with from other women.

They have all been labeled as untrue claims by Tip and Tiny but that doesn't mean anything to 50. We saw what happened with Diddy and Sean Combs: The Reckoning. In fact, the format of this rumored doc would be similar to that Netflix hit.

50 made sure to warn T.I. and his clan of what could happen on Instagram. "Remember how quiet I got before the Diddy doc, Dame thought I wasn’t coming. I hope this doesn’t mess up your promo tour; they’re gonna ask about your 20 sexual assault cases. You might want to talk to a crisis PR person."

