Percentages - Song by Hit-Boy

Hit-Boy has been looking to take over in 2026, and there is no denying that his recent run has been more than impressive. He has unleashed a whole host of freestyles, and it feels like we are getting new music every few days. Over the weekend, we got "I'm Still Alive." On Wednesday morning, the fans were blessed with another song in "Percentages." This track has Hit-Boy delivering dope bars over yet another smooth instrumental. Based on the comments section of the song on YouTube, it would appear as though the artist is going to be dropping his album soon. If that is the case, we are very much looking forward to it.