I'm Still Alive - Song by Hit-Boy

Hit-Boy has been dropping a plethora of songs over the past few weeks, and on Monday, he delivered another with "I'm Still Alive."

Hit-Boy has been dropping some freestyles as of late. Ever since the New Year, Sunday into Monday appears to be Hit-Boy's time, and the fans are loving it. This weekend, we got "I'm Still Alive," which is a two-minute track that features great rapping and another dope instrumental. Hit-Boy seems to be teasing something right now, and we can't help but speculate on what that is. Perhaps a new album is coming soon. Or maybe he just wants to rap at a high level and share it with his fans, without the burden of expectation. Whatever the case may be, we are loving what we are hearing right now.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!