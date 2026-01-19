I'm Still Alive - Song by Hit-Boy

Hit-Boy has been dropping some freestyles as of late. Ever since the New Year, Sunday into Monday appears to be Hit-Boy's time, and the fans are loving it. This weekend, we got "I'm Still Alive," which is a two-minute track that features great rapping and another dope instrumental. Hit-Boy seems to be teasing something right now, and we can't help but speculate on what that is. Perhaps a new album is coming soon. Or maybe he just wants to rap at a high level and share it with his fans, without the burden of expectation. Whatever the case may be, we are loving what we are hearing right now.
Release Date: January 19, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A