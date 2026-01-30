Rockstar Raging - Song by Mike WiLL Made-It & Swae Lee

Swae Lee and Mike WiLL Made-It have returned with a new song together called "Rockstar Raging" and it lives up to its name.

Mike WiLL Made-It and Swae Lee have made some truly iconic songs over the years. Now, they are back on the single "Rockstar Raging," which is an ode to hard rock and metal. The guitars on this song sound great with the drum pattern, while Swae Lee appears to be on another level here. His stream of consciousness flow is phenomenal, and it works perfectly with the beat. There is something truly catchy here, and it feels like both artists are operating at the peak of their powers. Hopefully, this indicates more music between these two is on the horizon.

