Blueface Claps Back At 21 Savage's "Streets" Takes With "F**k The Industry"

Blueface joins 6ix9ine, BossMan Dlow, Boosie Badazz, and other rappers taking issue with 21 Savage and Young Thug's anti-"streets" comments.

Blueface has only been out of jail for a little over a month, but it didn't take long for him to ruffle hip-hop's feathers once more. This time around, his antics concern 21 Savage and the "F**k the streets" campaign sprouting from his new album WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS?

For those unaware, Blueface previously shaded 21 Savage by saying he "loves" the streets and suggesting that anyone in disagreement shouldn't have made it out of them to begin with. Via Twitter, he doubled down on his aversion yesterday (Saturday, December 20) and specifically called out 21.

"Next time say f**k yo street lol I’m not shaking none of you n***as hands back stage no more," the California rapper wrote. "I never thought I’d see the day n***as saying f**k the streets for a 21 savage feature f**k da industry !" Although he directly named Savage here, these messages also apply to Young Thug, whose "F**k the streets" tweet at the Savage Mode artist seems to have inspired Meek Mill, Pooh Shiesty, Ralo, YFN Lucci, G Herbo, Offset, Quavo and more to support the "movement," if you can even call it that.

Blueface Chrisean Rock Beef

As for what 21 Savage and Young Thug's "F**k the streets" even means, that's up for interpretation. Savage says he's referring to the trauma it gave him, whereas other MCs and fans connect this more to street codes and expectations of loyalty. However, many naysayers blasting 21 Savage and Young Thug think this is just a fake ploy to avoid accountability, justify their own actions, and abandon the circumstances and audiences that propelled them to fame.

No matter where on that debate you land, there's a lot of nuance but also contradiction on both sides. In any case, Blueface is still about "the streets" no matter what.

He recently got into an online spat with his former partner Chrisean Rock after she got into a fight in Compton that was allegedly over gang disrespect. She clapped back at Blue by questioning his affiliations, which he's been proud to share. We'll see if there's another chapter to these "streets" debates.

