Nike Kobe 9 Protro EM “Halo” Dropping On Kobe’s Birthday

The Nike Kobe 9 Protro EM has become an iconic silhouette among basketball enthusiasts and sneakerheads alike. This sneaker is a tribute to the legendary Kobe Bryant, one of the greatest basketball players in history. The "Protro" in the name stands for "Performance Retro," indicating that this shoe combines the latest performance technology with the classic design of the original Kobe 9. In 2024, Nike is set to release a highly anticipated "Halo" colorway of the Kobe 9 Protro EM. The "Halo" iteration boasts an all-white aesthetic that not only exudes elegance but also pays homage to Kobe's enduring legacy.

Kobe Bryant's birthday, August 23rd, will serve as the perfect backdrop for the launch of this special edition sneaker. Fans and collectors alike can celebrate the life and career of the Black Mamba in style with these pristine kicks. The Kobe 9 Protro EM, known for its exceptional comfort, Flyknit upper, and responsive Lunarlon cushioning, continues to be a top choice for both on-court performance and off-court fashion. With the "Halo" colorway, Nike is not only providing a unique tribute to Kobe but also offering a sleek, versatile option for sneaker enthusiasts. The Nike Kobe 9 Protro EM "Halo" is sure to be a cherished addition to any collection and a fitting way to commemorate the basketball legend's birthday.

"Halo" Nike Kobe 9 Protro EM

The sneakers feature an all-white look that exudes simplicity. A white sole will keep you locked onto the court, and the midsole is found in a matching white. White mesh constructs the uppers, with a stitched-in white Swoosh on the sides. White laces and white Nike and Kobe branding complete this sneaker.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 9 Protro EM “Halo” is going to drop on August 23rd, 2024. Also, the retail price is expected to be announced closer to when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

