Trevor Noah spoke with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, earlier this week, to reflect on his departure from The Daily Show, as well as his career plans going forward. Noah says that he’s excited to do “everything.”

“Why not?” Noah said when asked why he decided to move on from the iconic show. “People ask you this question as if you’re telling them bad news. I can understand that, but I think everybody has gone through a period of looking at their lives.”

From there, Noah explained that the pandemic changed his perspective on life and says that his exit from the show is a “joyous thing.”

“We were in our apartments for two years, the world changed …” he explained. “I think, if you don’t look at your life and think about what you’d like to do differently, you haven’t experienced what we all experienced. And so I think [my exit] is a joyous thing.”

When asked what he’d like to do going forward, Noah explained that he’s missed traveling and doing stand-up in the last seven years that he’s spent hosting the program.

“I’m so excited to do everything,” Noah said. “I didn’t get to travel as much, doing stand up around the world. I’m excited to — I used to go to a country and I would be there for weeks on end. I would learn parts of the language or learn about the culture. I’m gonna get back to doing that. Producing, you know, like just working behind the camera again, working on different ideas. You know, going back home spending more time with family in South Africa. Everything is what I’m going to be doing.”

Comedy Central has yet to announce a replacement for Noah, whose final Daily Show episode is scheduled for December 8.

Check out Noah’s appearance on The Tonight Show below.

