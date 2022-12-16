The 65th Annual Grammy Awards is set to kick off next February, with Trevor Noah officially hosting the popular ceremony for the third year in a row.

After recently wrapping up his time on The Daily Show, the South African-born comedian is ready to expand his career as a popular media personality.

In a sit-down with Billboard, the 38-year-old called the opportunity to host the Grammys again “thrilling,” saying, “For me, it’s a cheat code because I’m a fan of almost all the people who are there. It has also been interesting because of the journey.”

“The first one was [during] COVID-19, and it was a completely different way to make the show. And then the next one was in Las Vegas because of the restrictions [in Los Angeles], and that was a different type of show,” Noah continues. “Now it’s exciting [because] it’ll be the first one for me back in L.A. — that’s hopefully not just normal, but different for the right reasons.”

On why he considers himself to be a good candidate for the honor, the political commentator flaunted his long resume, dating back to his start in South Africa.

Working in the entertainment industry for nearly two decades, he shared, “I’ve been lucky enough to host crazy productions where everyone’s running around and you have to hit your marks and do different things…I allow myself [to be] comfortable with the idea that everything could go wrong in a moment.”

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 16: Trevor Noah on The Daily Show Undesked Chicago 2017: Lets Do This Before It Gets Too Damn Cold Comedy Centrals The Daily Show with Trevor Noah taping Monday, October 16 through Thursday, October 19 from Chicagos The Athenaeum Theatre and airing nightly at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT, 10:00 p.m. CT on October 16, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Comedy Central)

Noah signed off from The Daily Show earlier this month after hosting the show for seven years. Comics Craig Kilborn and Jon Stewart previously headlined the program, which debuted in 1996.

After announcing his departure in September, he offered his fans a brief explanation for his exit, saying on the show, “After seven years, I feel like it’s time. I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road, standup was done. And when I got back out there again, I realized there’s another part of my life I want to carry on exploring.”

On what’s next for the actor-writer, Noah will begin his Off The Record Tour in 2023, traveling across the country to perform new material and get back to his stand-up roots.

