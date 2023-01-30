Trevor Noah is set to return as the host of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, marking his third time hosting the event. Regardless of his experience, he says that he’s still nervous to be taking the stage in front of such a star-studded crowd.

“The nerves come in because you’re standing in front of not just some of the best, but some of the biggest performers in the world,” Noah recently told the Associated Press. “Nerves are part of what I do.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Trevor Noah attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Noah also reflected on the event marking his third time as host.

“Every year, I notice that I develop a different rapport with the people in the room,” he further said. “That opens you up to a few more jokes and a few more conversations in a way where people understand the context of who you are in relations to them. It means you get to have a little bit of fun without anybody feeling like you’re dunking on them.”

The former host of The Daily Show also noted that he’s excited to see the performers at the ceremony. They include Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Lizzo, Steve Lacy, as well as Brandi Carlile.

“We love having Trevor because he’s so darn good at it,” said Harvey Mason jr, the CEO of the Recording Academy. Afterward, he described him as “personable” and “funny.”

As for the awards themselves, Beyoncé leads the way with nine nominations. She’s up for record and song of the year nods for her hit “Break My Soul.” Kendrick Lamar ranks second in total nominations with eight.

The Grammys will be airing live from Crypto.com Arena on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+.