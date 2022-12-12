Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Romance Rumours Run Rampant Online
The model and actor have been causing a serious stir on the internet over the past few days.
The dating life of Lori Harvey is no stranger to the front pages of various blogs. Following her split from her long-term beau Michael B. Jordan earlier this year, the model has been enjoying the single-girl lifestyle. However, recent reports have linked her to another Hollywood heartthrob, and the gossip has the internet boldly speaking their minds.
According to Media Take Out, the 25-year-old has been surprisingly romantically tied to Snowfall actor Damson Idris as of late. Other past suitors said to have been spending time with her include Jack Harlow as well as Creed 3 actor Jonathan Majors.
While this is all just gossip and speculation (for now), the outlet didn’t stop there. In another spilling of juicy tea, they revealed that Harvey reportedly makes the men she dates sign an “air-tight” NDA with some serious financial consequences if broken.
“Lori makes [all the men] sign an NDA to make sure that whatever they talk about is personal and confidential,” a friend of the Memphis beauty’s unquestionably dished. The document specifically prohibits signees from sharing any photos or messages exchanged between them.
Additionally, it bans “saving any screen captures of their discussions or communications, including any video conferences.” Meanwhile, the cost of breaking the rules? Obviously a small penalty of a million dollars.
The same friend later says that the Los Angeles law firm previously responsible for Drake’s infamous NDAs wrote Harvey’s for her.
As expected, the gossip has Twitter users going accordingly feral. “If Lori Harvey is dating Damson I’m going to scream and throw up. Get away from him,” one particularly dramatic user wrote. Another added, “My goodness, she really don’t miss.”
“I could care less about Lori having NDAs. Is she really messing with Damson???? I need answers quickly,” someone else conversely joked.
Check out more equally entertaining reactions to the rumoured new romance below. Afterward, let us know what your thoughts are in the comments.