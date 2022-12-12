The dating life of Lori Harvey is no stranger to the front pages of various blogs. Following her split from her long-term beau Michael B. Jordan earlier this year, the model has been enjoying the single-girl lifestyle. However, recent reports have linked her to another Hollywood heartthrob, and the gossip has the internet boldly speaking their minds.

According to Media Take Out, the 25-year-old has been surprisingly romantically tied to Snowfall actor Damson Idris as of late. Other past suitors said to have been spending time with her include Jack Harlow as well as Creed 3 actor Jonathan Majors.

Damson Idris attends Bootsy Bellows at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images)

While this is all just gossip and speculation (for now), the outlet didn’t stop there. In another spilling of juicy tea, they revealed that Harvey reportedly makes the men she dates sign an “air-tight” NDA with some serious financial consequences if broken.

“Lori makes [all the men] sign an NDA to make sure that whatever they talk about is personal and confidential,” a friend of the Memphis beauty’s unquestionably dished. The document specifically prohibits signees from sharing any photos or messages exchanged between them.

Additionally, it bans “saving any screen captures of their discussions or communications, including any video conferences.” Meanwhile, the cost of breaking the rules? Obviously a small penalty of a million dollars.

The same friend later says that the Los Angeles law firm previously responsible for Drake’s infamous NDAs wrote Harvey’s for her.

As expected, the gossip has Twitter users going accordingly feral. “If Lori Harvey is dating Damson I’m going to scream and throw up. Get away from him,” one particularly dramatic user wrote. Another added, “My goodness, she really don’t miss.”

“I could care less about Lori having NDAs. Is she really messing with Damson???? I need answers quickly,” someone else conversely joked.

Check out more equally entertaining reactions to the rumoured new romance below. Afterward, let us know what your thoughts are in the comments.

Lori Harvey is dating Damson Idris?!?! My goodness, she really don’t miss. 😭 — KP 🤍 (@kaytlinaryah) December 9, 2022

Streets saying Lori Harvey dating Damson Idris pic.twitter.com/D6vu10Vhvx — Ali⁷ 💙 (@jooniejewels) December 10, 2022

First that Jean jumpsuit thingy and now the streets saying Lori Harvey got her paws on my man Damson… pic.twitter.com/4J1XqtkK51 — SoSa✨ (@itz_SammieSoSa) December 10, 2022

word on the street is Lori Harvey messing with Damson Idris ..she better back off.. pic.twitter.com/pjO1pt4K1p — 𝒞urleesi 🦋 (@jadorejcc) December 9, 2022

If Lori Harvey is dating Damson I’m going to scream and throw up. Get away from him 😣😣😣 — Light Yagami (@omodunbi_) December 4, 2022

LORI DATING DAMSON?!!!!!!



eye am NOT okay but wow congrats sis… congrats… pic.twitter.com/zRjgRRCa4h — I don’t speak line. (@gvldennchild) December 6, 2022

I respect Lori Harvey. One situation don’t work for her, she trying again somewhere else. This is called dating! I see nothing wrong with it.. — Erin J. (@pipsonny) December 7, 2022

Lori got Damson Idris? She has gone too far now. pic.twitter.com/rf4JKD3Rmf — Rav. (@Ravyynnn) December 10, 2022

Lori Harvey and Damson IDRIS?!? Oh she’s the goat i’m sorry — Victoria Honet (@biggxstcunt) December 9, 2022

apparently lori harvey is now with damson idris & i just wanna say good for her. mbj to damson..i wanna be like her when i grow up. — old soul (@shannonmichele_) December 9, 2022

I could care less about Lori having NDAs. Is she really messing with Damson???? I need answers quickly. — baby d 🐢 (@_PurpleUnicorns) December 11, 2022

Lori pulled Micheal B. and Damson Idris in the same lifetime!

Sis is without question the new supreme pic.twitter.com/Je95kLT8pl — Thelma B. (@kaceTHEkid) December 9, 2022

