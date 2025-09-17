Cardi B, Bad Bunny, & J Balvin Teamed Up For A Latin Trap Classic With "I Like It"

BY Devin Morton 108 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
cardi-b-i-like-it-throwback-stream cardi-b-i-like-it-throwback-stream
Cardi B's sophomore album releases on Friday, so we're taking a look back at a classic track ahead of the new drop.

Back in 2018, Cardi B had solidified herself as one to watch with Invasion of Privacy. But when “I Like It” dropped as a single, things went to a frankly unexpected level. The track, featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin, was a bilingual banger that dominated the summer of 2018. It has since become a staple of every subsequent return to the warm weather. Built on a flip of Pete Rodriguez’s classic “I Like It Like That,” the song brought together Latin trap, reggaeton, and Cardi's own Bronx swagger into a massive anthem.

The track topped the Billboard Hot 100, turning it into one of Cardi’s signature records. But its real impact was bigger than anything numbers could indicate. “I Like It” put Latin sounds at the forefront of mainstream hip-hop, if only briefly. It gave Bad Bunny and J Balvin more exposure in the United States. Bad Bunny was not quite the artist he quickly grew into. And despite a couple of crossovers, J Balvin's impact was felt more outside of the U.S. at the time.

But, the track also proved Cardi could move seamlessly across cultures and genres, showing love for the sounds and stylings that shaped her. Seven years later, it still feels big, and the bombastic, materialistic verses still cut with the same confidence. Even with the amount of times different companies have licensed "I Like It" for an advertisement of some kind, it would be hard to say that this song has "gotten old."

As we are now two days away from finally getting to hear what Cardi has to say on her long-awaited sophomore album Am I The Drama?, we figured there'd be no better time to reflect on the remarkable highs she's already hit. Give "I Like It" a fresh listen down below.

Read More: Cardi B Confirms She Is Pregnant With Stefon Diggs' Child

Cardi B, Bad Bunny, & J Balvin - I Like It

Quotable Lyrics:

I like texts from my exes when they want a second chance (What?)
I like proving n****s wrong, I do what they say I can't
They call me Cardi Bardi, banging body
Spicy mami, hot tamale
Hotter than a Somali, fur coat, Ferrari (Rrr, woo)

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023 Music Cardi B 7 Essential Songs 1054
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.5K
Music Videos Cardi B Embraces Her Dominican Heritage With Bad Bunny & J Balvin In "I Like It" 13.0K
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Music Cardi B Gets Feedback From Original "I Like It Like That" Creator, Pete Rodriguez 3.6K
Comments 1