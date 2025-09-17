Cardi B, Bad Bunny, & J Balvin Teamed Up For A Latin Trap Classic With "I Like It"

Back in 2018, Cardi B had solidified herself as one to watch with Invasion of Privacy. But when “I Like It” dropped as a single, things went to a frankly unexpected level. The track, featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin, was a bilingual banger that dominated the summer of 2018. It has since become a staple of every subsequent return to the warm weather. Built on a flip of Pete Rodriguez’s classic “I Like It Like That,” the song brought together Latin trap, reggaeton, and Cardi's own Bronx swagger into a massive anthem.

The track topped the Billboard Hot 100, turning it into one of Cardi’s signature records. But its real impact was bigger than anything numbers could indicate. “I Like It” put Latin sounds at the forefront of mainstream hip-hop, if only briefly. It gave Bad Bunny and J Balvin more exposure in the United States. Bad Bunny was not quite the artist he quickly grew into. And despite a couple of crossovers, J Balvin's impact was felt more outside of the U.S. at the time.

But, the track also proved Cardi could move seamlessly across cultures and genres, showing love for the sounds and stylings that shaped her. Seven years later, it still feels big, and the bombastic, materialistic verses still cut with the same confidence. Even with the amount of times different companies have licensed "I Like It" for an advertisement of some kind, it would be hard to say that this song has "gotten old."

As we are now two days away from finally getting to hear what Cardi has to say on her long-awaited sophomore album Am I The Drama?, we figured there'd be no better time to reflect on the remarkable highs she's already hit. Give "I Like It" a fresh listen down below.

Cardi B, Bad Bunny, & J Balvin - I Like It

Quotable Lyrics: