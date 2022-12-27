If there’s one thing that we always love to see in the industry, it’s legends supporting legends. Recently, Foxy Brown actress Pam Grier has been doing a whole lot of that. Specifically, she’s showing love to two of the biggest names in the female rap game today.

The 73-year-old joined Rolling Stone for an interview. During, she revealed that she’s got some particularly exciting things in the works. Among them is yet another movie to add to her already impressive filmography, which boasts titles like Friday Foster, Coffy, and Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown.

What sets this upcoming role apart, though, is that Grier herself is writing it, and she has plans to star alongside another famous face. “I’m writing something for me and Cardi B,” she told journalist Rob Sheffield, noting that she’s specifically a fan of the song “WAP.”

She didn’t dish any further on the movie in collaboration with Bardi, though she was quick to shift the conversation to Megan Thee Stallion while on the topic of their salacious single. “I love Megan Thee Stallion. I told her, ‘You and your artistry are beautiful,'” she recalled.

“‘People are gonna punk you because a stallion is a male horse. There’s some really foxy mares!” was the rest of the advice Grier had for the Houston native. “She’s really good. She went to college,” the older woman further praised her young friend.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit at Detroit Opera House on October 04, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for ABA)

Afterward, the North Carolina-born entertainer spoke candidly about how women in the industry are criticized. “You got to have your goals. You’re gonna have haters, you’re gonna have jealousy. Just do your art, do your passion from your heart,” she told Rolling Stone.

“[Megan] and Lizzo and Nicki Minaj and some of the others, they know — you gotta make your own style. You get to hire people later. But you come up with your own stuff, then you just draw people like a magnet. Collaborators make you greater and greater. I want them to find that.”

Actress Pam Grier poses for a portrait in 1985 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

Read Pam Grier’s full interview with Rolling Stone here, and tell us if you’d watch her alongside Cardi B on the big screen in the comments.

