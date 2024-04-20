Pam Grier Reveals That Cardi B Is Giving Her Pole Dance Lessons

Pam Grier is a pop culture icon. The actress all but defined blaxploitation films in the 1970s courtesy of classics like Coffy (1973) and Foxy Brown (1974). Her influence on female rappers is second to none, so it seems fitting that she would eventually learn from one of these rappers. During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen, Grier revealed that she's learning to pole dance. The best part? Grier's teacher is none other than superstar and former dancer Cardi B.

Grier told the late night host that she wrote a film script for Cardi B and herself back in 2022. It has not been picked up yet, but the actress hopes it will be once she's done making the biopic series about her life. "As soon as I finish that, I really wanted to work with her," she noted. "And it could be in maybe two years at the theater ‘cause I’m now learning how to pole dance." The actress, 74, admitted that it's been a tricky skill to master. Fortunately, she has Cardi as a mentor. I’m the pole dancer," Grier revealed. "And she teaches me."

Read More: Pam Grier Wants To Make Drake "Blush"

Pam Grier Wrote A Film For Herself And Cardi B

Cardi B would relish the opportunity to show her dancing skills on the big screen. She had a brief role in the critically acclaimed drama Hustlers (2019), but she told iHeartRadio that she was unable to "shine" as much as she wanted to. "I just got my t**ties done and I got lipo," she told the outlet. "So I was like, 'This is my moment to shine, and I can't shine because I can't climb!' I was mad. Everybody thinks it's so easy to do. No it ain't. You can't do it at home."

Pam Grier is enthusiastic about getting her script made, but she kept the details of the story under wraps. "It’s taking a minute, but it’s a lot of fun," she explained to Andy Cohen. "But it’s a wonderful story." The actress threw an additional compliment Cardi's way by noting that her maternal instincts will play a role in the story. "I don’t want to give it away," she added. "But it’s perfect for her because she’s a great mom." Cardi B is currently working on her sophomore album, while Grier was last seen in the 2023 horror flick Pet Sematary: Bloodlines.

Read More: Pam Grier Net Worth 2024: What Is The Icon Worth?