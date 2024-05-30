Pam Grier Praises Snoop Dogg’s Kissing Skills: “He Could Smooch” 

She has nothing but good things to say about Snoop.

It appears that Pam Grier has pleasant memories of her co-star Snoop Dogg from Bones. When the renowned actress appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show, she went down memory lane and said that the legendary West Coast rapper and actor was an excellent kisser. Hudson played Grier a video of Snoop talking about how they met on the set of Bones in 2000. “Oh my God, and he can smooch!” Grier said of Snoop Dogg. “Let me tell ya, let me tell ya.”

Grier was astonished by Snoop's kissing prowess, but their first meeting stood out for entirely other reasons. Snoop Dogg revealed during his January visit to Hudson's program that he fainted the first time he saw Pam Grier. Pam Grier is a legend, and Snoop is obviously a fan of the renowned actress. “Pam Grier walked up and just sat right next to me and started talking. My heart beat fast,” Snoop Dogg recalled. "So I’m like, ‘Okay, I hear what you’re saying. Pam, give me a minute.”

Pam Grier Has Nothing But Love For Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg attempted, but failed, to gather himself after fainting after meeting Grier by going to the men's room. “I go to the bathroom and faint,” he added. “I fainted, I’m laying on the ground. My security comes in there like, ‘Get off this nasty floor. Man, what are you doing?’ I looked up, and I said, ‘I just met Pam Grier.’” Watch What Happens Live last month included Pam Grier's response to Snoop Dogg's fainting. “I was so upset that they cleaned him up and brought him back out and we sat together. I didn’t know I had that effect on him. He’s such a lovely person, I just couldn’t imagine him lying in urine,” she told Andy Cohen.

Bones honored the beginning of Grier's illustrious career in blaxploitation genre movies. The narrative centers on Jimmy Bones (Snoop Dogg), who comes back to life to get revenge on his assassins. It also explores the fallout from his death as seen through the eyes of Pearl (Grier), his fiancée, two decades later. Pam Grier told Hudson, “He's a genius,” Grier told Hudson of Snoop Dogg. “You're a genius when you employ hundreds of people in your career.” Overall, Jennifer Hudson has nothing but good things to say about Snoop Dogg.