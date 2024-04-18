Pam Grier Shares Her Side Of Snoop Dogg Fainting Story

She confirmed the details that Snoop had shared.

BYLavender Alexandria
2024 Toronto Black Film Festival

Earlier this year, Snoop Dogg sat down with Jennifer Hudson on her eponymous TV show. While there he told a story about his awkward first encounter with one of his biggest crushes, actress Pam Grier. The pair first crossed paths on the set of their 2001 film Bones and the first impression Snoop left was a funny one. “I’m sitting down and Pam Grier walk up and she sit right next to me and start talking to me. My heart beating fast. So I’m like, ‘OK. I hear what you saying, Pam. Give me a minute.’ I go to the bathroom and faint," the rapper revealed.

Now, we're finally getting to hear Grier's side of the same hilarious story. She recently stopped by an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a show notorious for sparking drama. But her response isn't likely to upset anyone as she mostly just confirmed the story Snoop told. “I knew when it was happening. He was turning pale and he got up and he wobbled to the men’s room. I said, ‘Is he OK?’ He went in and fell down on the pissy floor and fainted,” Grier revealed. “I was so upset that they cleaned him up and brought him back out and we sat together. I didn’t know I had that effect on him. He’s such a lovely person, I just couldn’t imagine him lying in urine," she continued. Check out the clip of her telling the story below.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Continues To Mourn Brother On Instagram

Pam Grier Tells Her Side Of The Snoop Dogg Story

Earlier this year, Snoop Dogg announced a special Canadian tour. He'll be hitting the country alongside Warren G and DJ Quik. The trio will spend the month of June playing 12 different dates across various cities in Canada.

What do you think of Pam Grier telling the other side of the story of when she first met Snoop Dogg? Do you think her version of events is a bit more brutally honest? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Eyeing "GGN" Movie

[Via]

