GloRilla and Cardi B made a huge hit when they dropped “Tomorrow 2” earlier this year. But some fans felt that they couldn’t relate to a certain lyric from the Bronx-born rapper.

Recently posting online, Cardi B tried to defend her “fighting over d**k” line in a video clip.

“If a b***h go through your purse and she steal some of your money, you not gonna fight that b***h?” she asked. “Yeah, b***h. You gonna fight for your money, right? So if a n***a is providing for you, giving you money, paying your bills, doing all that sh*t, and a b***h go take him from you, you not gonna fight over that d**k? ‘Cause that’s your money.”

“‘Cause I’m fighting with teeth,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper continued. “I’m biting you b***h. Over my n***a. Yes, I am fighting you over that d**k.”

“Now if it’s a broke n***a, b***h I can’t help you,” Cardi B then joked.

Y’all talkin bout y’all won’t fight over dick but y’all be fighting over celebs online all the time ….somebody lying 🤔 pic.twitter.com/IlrQzisbIY — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 29, 2022

The mother of two also addressed the lyric in a tweet posted Thursday, writing, “Y’all talkin bout y’all won’t fight over d**k but y’all be fighting over celebs online all the time ….somebody lying.”

After going viral with her early 2022 hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” GloRilla proved her staying power by teaming up with Cardi B for “Tomorrow 2.” Racking up views on YouTube along with streams and radio play, the hit went on to sell over one million units in the U.S. alone.

.@GloTheofficial and @iamcardib's "Tomorrow 2" has now sold over 1 million units in the US. — chart data (@chartdata) November 27, 2022

The song also peaked at #9 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Showing her appreciation for the “WAP” rapper, GloRilla recently gifted Cardi B a Patek watch for her 30th birthday.

What’s your favorite line from “Tomorrow 2?” Sound off below in the comments.

[Via]