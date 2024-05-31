Normani Dons The Villain Role On "Candy Paint"

Normani is out to steal your man.

The running theme around Normani's debut album Dopamine has definitely been "it's about time!" Ever since her departure from Fifth Harmony, fans have been dying to see how she could carry that success over to a solo career. This album has been in limbo for years, and finally, we have a concrete date for its release. The 28-year-old singer (her birthday is today!) will unveil her first full body of work on June 14 and the lead single, "1:59" with Gunna" was a solid cut.

Fans seem to agree, as the track has picked up over seven million streams on Spotify. The sultry track oozed sex appeal out of every pore and Gunna's auto-tuned singing added a nice boost. Now, on the second offering "Candy Paint" is bringing another raunchy vibe but solo this time. This cut is much more devious, as Normani is playing homewrecker.

Listen To "Candy Paint" By Normani

"I can make your n**** hit the race if I wanted / Baby, I could take your place if I wanted". "It’s a performance record first... Fun, energetic, bossy. It’s bold. It’s sassy but assertive", is how Normani described the track to Billboard according to Genius. Like Dopamine, this track has been in the making for a long time. Apparently, it was heard at a release party for a different song back in 2022. Like "1:59", the production is solid with some watery elements, addicting melodies, and crisp vocals. However, the track does lack in the writing department, with the chorus being repeated a little too much.

Quotable Lyrics: