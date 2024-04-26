Normani Announces Release Date For Debut Album "Dopamine"

BYCaroline Fisher87 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Sundance Film Festival - "Freaky Tales" Premiere
PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 18: Normani Kordei Hamilton attends the "Freaky Tales" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 18, 2024 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The project's lead single featuring Gunna, "1:59," dropped today.

Today, Normani unleashed her eagerly anticipated track with Gunna, "1:59." The steamy single is set to appear on the songstress's debut studio album, Dopamine. Along with the release of the collab, Normani unveiled new details of the project, including the release date. Dopamine will arrive on June 14, 2024.

The performer already unveiled the album's cover art back in February, only further building anticipation. If the rest of the LP is anything like its lead single, it's safe to say that it'll be a hit among fans, who are raving over the Gunna collab on social media. According to Normani, it feels like a culmination of the entire journey she's taken to get to this point in her career. In a recent interview with Jasmine Fox-Suliaman for Who What Wear, she likened it to "liberation."

Read More: Normani & Gunna Cannot Resist Each Other On Sensual Lead Single "1:59"

Dopamine Arrives On June 14, 2024

“The album feels like liberation, like a season of freedom. Not just because the record is finally coming out, but because it’s a celebration of everything I have been through to get to this moment," she told the outlet. "During this process, I heard God say to me, ‘Trust me. I know you’re afraid, but trust me anyway. Dare to trust me anyway. Now is the time.’” Fans certainly agree, and can't wait to hear what she has to offer on Dopamine.

As for her "1:59" collaborator Gunna, he's also hearing up to drop a new project. Earlier this month he shared the project's title, ONE OF WUN, as well as what appears to be its cover art. He's yet to announce an official release date, however, keeping fans on their toes. The project will follow his 2023 LP a gift & a curse. Are you looking forward to hearing Normani's debut album, Dopamine? What do you think of her new track "1:59" with Gunna? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Normani's Twitter Stan Account Put On Blast As Critics Speculate Singer Runs Profile

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
normani gunnaMusicNormani & Gunna Cannot Resist Each Other On Sensual Lead Single "1:59"104
Essence Black Women in Hollywood - ArrivalsMusicNormani Teases Album Update Amid Fan Anticipation819
Variety Sundance Studio, Presented by Audible - Day 1MusicNormani Previews Snippet From Long-Awaited Album, But Fans Aren't Messing With It1467
The Vulture Spot At Sundance Film Festival - Day 1MusicNormani's Long-Awaited Debut Album Receives Artwork & Title, But Still No Official Release Date365