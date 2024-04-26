Normani Announces Release Date For Debut Album "Dopamine"

Today, Normani unleashed her eagerly anticipated track with Gunna, "1:59." The steamy single is set to appear on the songstress's debut studio album, Dopamine. Along with the release of the collab, Normani unveiled new details of the project, including the release date. Dopamine will arrive on June 14, 2024.

The performer already unveiled the album's cover art back in February, only further building anticipation. If the rest of the LP is anything like its lead single, it's safe to say that it'll be a hit among fans, who are raving over the Gunna collab on social media. According to Normani, it feels like a culmination of the entire journey she's taken to get to this point in her career. In a recent interview with Jasmine Fox-Suliaman for Who What Wear, she likened it to "liberation."

Dopamine Arrives On June 14, 2024

“The album feels like liberation, like a season of freedom. Not just because the record is finally coming out, but because it’s a celebration of everything I have been through to get to this moment," she told the outlet. "During this process, I heard God say to me, ‘Trust me. I know you’re afraid, but trust me anyway. Dare to trust me anyway. Now is the time.’” Fans certainly agree, and can't wait to hear what she has to offer on Dopamine.

As for her "1:59" collaborator Gunna, he's also hearing up to drop a new project. Earlier this month he shared the project's title, ONE OF WUN, as well as what appears to be its cover art. He's yet to announce an official release date, however, keeping fans on their toes. The project will follow his 2023 LP a gift & a curse. Are you looking forward to hearing Normani's debut album, Dopamine? What do you think of her new track "1:59" with Gunna? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

