Karrahbooo Sends A Message To Her Haters With New Single "SBM"

The instrumental is tough.

Karrahbooo has not had the easiest quarter. The rapper decided to leave Concrete Boys, then she started a high profile feud with the group's founder and her former label boss, Lil Yachty. He blasted her for her behavior, and implied she didn't write her own raps. It was not a good look all around. Karrahbooo was considered done in some musical circles. She's back with a new single, however, and it's tough to deny that it's pretty good. "SBM" sees Karrahbooo flow over a bouncy soul chop, and she brings her signature combination of mumbled asides and exaggerated flexes.

The production is the highlight here. It's chill and minimal, which is crucial considering how busy and dense Karrahbooo's flow can sometimes get. She's not the kind of rapper who can overpower a busy instrumental. Karrahbooo sounds confident as ever on "SBM." The acronym stands "sad, broke, mad," and it's clear that the rapper intends for this to be a dig at her haters and her critics. The chorus is the most aggressive and concise she sounds on the entire record. She means it when she calls her haters out. The chorus also serves as a nice contrast to the verse, which take on a more free-form rambling approach. Karrahbooo isn't going anywhere.

Karrahbooo Sounds Confident Over A Smooth Beat

