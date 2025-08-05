Kevin Durant shared some major praise for Drake's 2021 project, Certified Lover Boy, describing it as an "all-time album" in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. The topic arose with one fan sharing a screenshot of the album's tracklist and describing it as "special."

"An All time album finally gettin its credit???" Durant replied to the post. When prompted with the idea of Drake's best raps of all time, Durant wrote: "He got some classic raps man. It’s too tough to pick the best."

Drake dropped Certified Lover Boy as his sixth studio album. It features collaborations with Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Giveon, Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Future, Young Thug, Yebba, 21 Savage, Project Pat, Tems, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and Kid Cudi. Among the most popular songs on the tracklist are "Way 2 Sexy," "Knife Talk," and "7AM on Bridle Path." The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 after selling 613,000 album-equivalent units.

Kevin Durant & Drake's Relationship

It's far from the first time Durant has spoken out in support of Drake over the years. After Kendrick Lamar's performance at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, Durant downplayed the significance of the event. "Meant nothing to me," he told reporters back in February. "No thoughts. I ain't really pay attention to it, to be honest. It was a pretty boring day as far as the Super Bowl. Yeah, the game got out of hand, the Super Bowl halftime show was just... I ain't pay attention to it. I just kind of skimmed through the whole thing, to be honest." On stage, Lamar performed his iconic diss track, "Not Like Us."