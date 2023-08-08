Lil Baby Signs Rylo Rodriguez To New Label, Glass Window Entertainment

Lil Baby has signed Rylo Rodriguez through his new label, Glass Window Entertainment, in partnership with Capitol Music Group and Motown Records. Although terms of the deal were not announced, Variety reports that it is a multi-million-dollar deal. Rodriguez previously inked a deal with Baby’s record label, 4 Pockets Full (4PF), and Virgin Music in February 2020. Baby’s label now goes by Glass Window Entertainment.

DJ Akademiks initially broke the news of Rodriguez’s signing by sharing a video of Baby signing a contract and handing it off to Rylo Rodriguez. Making the news official, Capitol Music Group’s Chair and CEO Michelle Jubelirer said in a statement: “We are excited to welcome Dominique, Rylo and the Glass Window Entertainment team to Capitol Music Group/Motown Records. Glass Window and Virgin Records have done a phenomenal job introducing Rylo. We’re thrilled to support this remarkable artist and upcoming Glass Window releases.”

Lil Baby & Rylo Rodriguez In NYC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 29: Lil Baby and Rylo Rodriguez attend Rylo Rodriguez Album Release Party on June 29, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

“I’m overly excited for Rylo and for his fans and the world to really get to see him on a larger platform,” Lil Baby added. “It’s been a long time coming with Rylo and even longer to go! We got work to do and money to get! Thank you to Motown/Capitol Music Group and Universal Music Group for trusting my process and I’m looking forward to a wonderful partnership!”

Baby previously explained why he’s confident in Rodriguez’s future success during an interview with XXL in 2021. He said of the artist: “One thing about Rylo, he reminds me so much of me. He doesn’t call me for anything—studio time, beats—he doesn’t call me for anything and he turns in the work and the work is always proper. So, anytime you have somebody who can do that on they own and handle they own business, you’re already like, 70 percent winning. Once they deliver the rest of the music on time, it’s just like, perfect. I can definitely see him up next. Only thing he gotta do is keep his formula and just keep putting out music and he got it.” Rodriguez signing with Glass Window Entertainment comes following the release of his latest project, Been One.

