Bas And AJ Tracey Drop A Vibey Track With "179 Deli"

Bas is finally nearing the end of the drought of not dropping an album. The French-born rapper has been radio silent in that regard, taking a five-year hiatus. He has shown us in the past that he can deliver tons of solid tracks across an LP. Even though Bas has taken some time to hone in on his craft, it will interesting to see if he can do it again with his fourth record.

So far, all is sounding good. Throughout 2023, the New York-raised artist has given us plenty of quality. It started near the backend of January with the lead single, "Diamonds," for We Only Talk About Real S*** When We're F****d Up. After that, we got a sun-soaked banger featuring J. Cole with "Passport Bros." "Ho Chi Minh" and "Khartoum" were more emotional and powerful cuts that have also been a pleasure to listen to.

Listen To "179 Deli" By Bas And AJ Tracey

Now, he is back with maybe his last offering before the project drops sometime in December. Some are saying the middle of the month, while Genius is expecting it on New Year's Eve. Regardless it is soon, and we have another cut to check out. "179 Deli" features a guest verse from UK rapper, AJ Tracey. This one is more of a vibe that has a Jersey club sound. The sample used in the background adds some extra character as well. All around it is another nice effort from Bas. You can hear it above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single from Bas and AJ Tracey, "179 Deli?" Out of all five tracks leading up to the release of We Only Talk About Real S*** When We're F****d Up, which one has been the best? Will this be Bas' best album he has ever released? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Bas and AJ Tracey. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best song drops throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Brother step aside, better pick a side

I been deep in life when I'm in the ride

Feeling healthy, man, I feel alive

So it's funny how my doors are suicide

I mean, ay, f*** your party, can't relate

Betting everything late

