Young Thug Trial Judge Brings Service Dog To The Courtroom: Watch

Young Thug is currently on trial in the YSL RICO case. Overall, this is a case that a lot of people have been keeping a watchful eye on, and for good reason. If convicted, Thugger could be going to prison for decades. However, if he gets off, it would be a huge win for the hip-hop world. The trial began just yesterday, and already, there is quite a bit to unpack. In fact, a lot of the biggest stories involve the State and how they have already made some massive mistakes since their opening statements.

For instance, the DA tried to shift the burden of proof over to the defense, which is simply not how trials work. The judge has been quite ticked off about the State and the defense not doing the things he asked of them. He seemed frustrated with the waste of time that was being displayed in the court, and he has already become a viral figure. Central to this is the fact that he brought a service dog with him to court, and he will continue to do so throughout the rest of the trial's proceedings.

Young Thug In Court

In the video above, he explains that the dog is extremely friendly. Overall, he doesn't bark or really wander around. Instead, he is just extremely well trained and there to do a singular job. Moreover, the judge made sure to warn people that they are not to feed his pooch. This is because he believes the dog is already pretty spoiled. It was a humorous moment in the trial that a lot of folks appreciated. However, it remains to be seen how the dog will affect the trial moving forward. Most likely, the dog won't make an impact. Albeit, the dog is cute.

