Marsha Ambrosius Unveils Exciting Progress On Upcoming Album Produced By Dr. Dre

In a surprising revelation at this year's Soul Train Awards, Marsha Ambrosius provided audiences with a major update on her highly-anticipated collaboration. The album is produced by none other than the legendary Dr. Dre. The former Floetry member, who participated in the "Soul Cypher" alongside Eric Bellinger, Nicci Gilbert, and Arin Ray, dropped a bombshell during their soul-stirring performance at the awards show.

Marsha took a moment to share the news fans have been eagerly awaiting. With a twinkle in her eye, she belted out, "Check out the credits, Dr. Dre," sending the audience into a frenzy. The revelation wasn't just a casual mention; it was a promise delivered with the weight of anticipation that has surrounded this collaboration for quite some time. In addition, Casablanco last made waves in February. Marsha Ambrosius and Dr. Dre hosted a captivating listening party for the highly-anticipated project. In a rare glimpse into the creative process, both artists shared insights and reflections on the album. They offered a preview of the collaborative magic brewing behind the scenes.

Marsha Ambrosius Shares New Info

"That Casablanco on the way... Got a brand new classic 'bout to hit," Marsha teased, leaving the crowd hanging on every word. The announcement not only confirmed the arrival of her forthcoming album, Casablanco. But also hinted at the unmistakable influence of Dr. Dre, in shaping this musical masterpiece. The prospect of Marsha Ambrosius and Dr. Dre joining forces on the upcoming project has ignited a wave of curiosity and intrigue.

As the echoes of her announcement made waves through the industry, the countdown to Casablanco has officially begun. With the stamp of approval from none other than Dr. Dre himself, this forthcoming album is poised not just to be another entry in Marsha's discography but a potential classic. Are you excited for this new project? What do you think Dr. Dre's influence on this project will be? Do you want to hear more music from Marsha Ambrosius. Let us know on HNHH!

