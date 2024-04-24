Bas Pens Heartfelt Tribute To His Late Mother: "Rest Easy Now"

Bas has always been a transparent artist. Part of his appeal lies in his ability to take difficult experiences and emotions and condense them down to catchy, relatable songs. It's an ability he shares with his label boss J. Cole. Those who question Bas' remarkable poise need look no further than the Instagram post he made on April 23. The rapper announced that his mother had passed away, and he expressed his love for her in a bittersweet remembrance.

The loss of a parent is never easy, but Bas chose to emphasize the positives that his mother's death wrought for both him and his siblings. "I no longer fear death for when my time comes, I know I’ll be reunited with you," the rapper wrote. "Thank you for the gift of my siblings and the love you and Baba displayed for us. So many people the world over have felt your warmth and can testify to the love you emit." Bas, who posted a photo of him and his mother at the Grammy Awards, promised to keep living the way she would have wanted. "We will carry that legacy," he added. "You’ve made us so proud."

Bas' Post Drew Support From Other Rappers

Bas was born to Sudanese parents, and he credits them with exposing him to different kinds of art growing up. "My parents would let me hear some Sudanese music," he told The Grio in 2014. "Pretty much anything when I was growing up." This musical influence would manifest in the rapper's 2018 breakout album, Milky Way. He also chronicled the difficulty of living in war-torn Sudan in the music video for the 2023 single "Khartoum."

Bas is widely-liked within the hip-hop world, so it was no surprise to see rappers voicing their support in the comment section of his post. Cozz and Omen, two of Bas' Dreamville label mates, expressed similar sentiments regarding mourning. "May God bless you and the family with strength and guidance during this time," the latter wrote. "The form may transition but the love is forever." Smino, Denzel Curry and Saba also took the time out to pay respect to the rapper's mother. Bas' last album, the ominously titled We Only Talk About Real Sh*t When We’re F*cked Up, was released in December 2023. The rapper was last heard on the track "H.Y.B." from J. Cole's mixtape Might Delete Later.

