Bas Announces 2024 North American Tour

Late last year, Bas released his new album We Only Talk About Real Sh*t When We're F*cked Up. The project sports features from J. Cole, Amaarae, AJ Tracey, She Sha, Blxckie, A$AP Ferg, Adekunle Gold, and FKJ. It spawned some hit songs like "Risk," "Passport Bros" with J. Cole, and "Home Alone" which also features J. Cole. Fans hoping to hear some of these tracks live got a major announcement earlier this week.

Bas took to Instagram to reveal to fans that he's taking off on tour later this year. He revealed 25 dates he's playing starting in March and running into early April. "BACK ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL. BASSY FOR PREZ. PRESALE WEDS, TEXT +1 (917) 814-5342 FOR ACCESS. ON SALE FRIDAY. WE UPPED EVERYTHING FOR THIS SHOW DONT MISS IT!!! LET ME KNOW WHAT CITY YOU’RE PULLING UP TO IN THE COMMENTS," his caption reads. One thing that surprised many fans in the comments was the complete lack of Florida dates. Numerous fans commented expressing their disappointment that the rapper was avoiding the state entirely. Check out his full tour announcement post below.

Bas Unveils 2024 Tour

Bas released five singles in the lead-up to his album last year each of which came with a wildly different sonic and thematic approach. He also appeared as a guest rapper on a pair of singles in 2023. The first was "Blood, Sweat & Tears" which saw him teaming up with Black Sherif & Kel-P. The song ultimately landed on the Dreamville soundtrack for the film Creed III where it served as the closing track. Bas also popped up again on the soundtrack with the song "Ogogoro" alongside Arya Starr.

After that soundtrack was released Bas appeared as a guest rapper on another new single. He teamed up with lordkez for the track "Enthralled." What do you think of Bas announcing his 2024 tour? Do you think you'll see him at any of the tour stops? Let us know in the comment section below.

