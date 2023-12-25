Bas Is Stranded In The Desert In New Visuals For "Dr. O'blivion"

Sudanese rapper and singer Bas' new album We Only Talk About Real S*** When We're F****d Up is continuing its torrent run. It is still doing well because we are here to talk about it once more. This project is a lot of fun to listen to, dissect, and just vibe out with. Bas delivered a multitude of atmospheres and topical focus. It makes it arguably his best full body of work in his rock solid career.

Over the past week and a half or so, we have touched on some of our personal favorites from the LP. "Black Jedi," "Risk," and "Decent" were the ones that stood out at HNHH. However, you also have heavy-hitting collaborations with J. Cole. Bas not only had Cole perform on the mic, but also behind the keyboard. He had a hand in the deeper cut "Dr. O'blivion."

Read More: Beyonce's Childhood Home Burns Down As Singer Cruises In Private Jet

Watch Music Video For "Dr. O'blivion" By Bas

It is an easy and relaxing track with a mellow guitar and swaying groove. Bas' flows are great on it too. It just makes you feel like you are on vacation in a tropical location. With the success of the song, Bas has just dropped the music video for it. It seems him lost in some desert on the side of the road, as he hitchhikes. This is now the sixth set of visuals for the album.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new music video for "Dr. O'blivion" by Bas? Is this the best set of visuals he has ever put out for a song? If not, is it at least the highest quality video for We Only Talk About Real S*** When We're F****d Up? Is this the best track from the album, why or why not? If not, what would you put over it? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Bas. Finally, stick with us for the best music video posts throughout the week.

Read More: "The Kardashians" Drama: Kourtney Screams At Kim To "Shut The F**k Up" During Bake-Off