Bas And FKJ's "Risk" Has Been Out For Awhile But It Still Sounds Fresh

Bas' new album, We Only Talk About Real S*** When We're F****d Up, is finally upon us. It dropped just yesterday December 15 and it has been a long time coming for this LP. About 24 hours ago, we mentioned that it has been something in the works for nearly a year. However, we need to correct that statement. It has been in development since November 5, 2019, to be exact.

No one knew it at the time, but this was the pseudo-first single for this 2023 release. The song we are referring to is Bas and FKJ's, "Risk." It was released under the producer's account with the rapper and singer getting the "feature" tag. Even though this song is four years old at this point, we felt it was worth talking about again.

The track has aged wonderfully and fits seamlessly into the vast soundscapes that Bas is creating on the album. It almost possesses that Afro-pop/amapiano feel to it with the electronic guitar providing a danceable rhythm. It is a calming tune from these two talents and one that is ideal for a late-night cruise. Bas' lyrics paint a story of a difficult love interest that he still wants to pursue. This might be one of his best works, even all these years later.

What are your initial thoughts on this "brand-new" song, "Risk," by Bas and FKJ? Do you think this song has aged well, why or why not? Was it smart for him to include a four-year-old song on this project? If yes, do you think it fits into the soundscapes of the LP? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Bas. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best song drops throughout the week.

