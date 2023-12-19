Bas Makes A Clever Star Wars Reference On Infectious Banger "Black Jedi"

Bas was one of those artists who took a huge gap between his last album. Similar to Travis Scott, the Sudanese artist last dropped a project in 2018 with Milky Way. Just this past weekend he finally ended the drought by coming through with a 17-track offering. We Only Talk About Real S*** When We're F****d Up partially touches on some topics that are usually avoided by most people. For example, "Khartoum" focuses on the issues going down in the Middle East which have taken tens of thousands of lives.

But, that is not all the tracklist focuses on. A lot of the record provides vibey songs to throw on for those nighttime drives or chill-outs. Bas incorporates a lot of African music like Afro-beat, Afro-pop, etc. But, he also brings more hard-hitting production on tracks like "Black Jedi."

Listen To "Black Jedi" By Bas

This may be the most catchy song on the LP, especially with the extremely quotable hook. He rhymes "winds do" with "Mace Windu," a reference to Samuel L. Jackson's Jedi character in the earlier Star Wars movies. It is not a track for lyricism, but rather something to get hype to. Due to its solid melody and trap-inspired beat, it is sure to be the most agreeable and one the songs that winds up on a lot of playlists.

Quotable Lyrics:

Said, "B****, I'm headstrong, that's what the winds do" (Yeah)

Black jedi, Mace Windu

I set sail and I follow where the wind move

Go hard, I gave hell, they gotta give swim moves

And they got nothing on mine

Oh, my

