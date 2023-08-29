Bas Delivers On A Late Night Summer Jam With “Ho Chi Minh”

Dreamville’s label is loaded from top to bottom with talent. You have the heavy hitters with J. Cole and JID. Even on the “lower end” you have artists such as Ari Lennox, EARTHGANG, etc. However, it is hard to not mention Bas. He consistently puts out quality material when he decides to drop. That is the caveat, though, “when.” It has been just over five years since the release of his last full-length, Milky Way. Tracks such as “Tribe” featuring J. Cole and “Boca Raton” with A$AP Ferg are standouts from this project, but the hits do not stop there.

This year, two singles from the Queens, New York native have been big hits with his fanbase. “Diamonds,” released back at the beginning of the year on January 24, sees Bas getting into his slow-jam bag and lightly but effectively produced cut. Then, he linked up with J. Cole for another fire collaboration on “Passport Bros.” An elite summer bop that transports you to a Latin-America country to drink and dance the night away. Now, we have another single to promote his upcoming fourth album with the single, “Ho Chi Minh.”

This Will Be On Bas’ Next Album

Ho Chi Minh is a city located in southern Vietnam and it is considered the largest city in the country. Additionally, it is the central hub for all things business and financial. Bas is rapping a lot about introspection, “Who gon’ bleed with me in a war of one? / Who my enemy? I’m the only one / Self destruction is imminent, dimmin’ my light.” The bars contrast nicely with the emotional piano keys and warped vocals on the backend. It sure to be a fan favorite on his long-awaited album We Only Talk About Real Sh*t When We’re F**ked Up.

Quotable Lyrics:

God whispers, guide me to a higher plane

How I came down back to earth and got high again

I done gained nothin’ but pain in this form

I could find warmth, but I stayed in the storm, yeah

