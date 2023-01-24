Dreamville’s Bas is back with his latest single as he gears up for the release of a new album.

On Wednesday, Bas blessed fans with his latest release, “Diamonds.” The new single marks his first drop of the year, setting the tone for what’s to come in 2023. “Diamonds” boasts production from Joe Harrison, Linden Jay, and Paul Castelluzzo, who cook up an especially dreamy soundscape for Bas to get his bars off.

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 11: Rapper BAS performs onstage during day 2 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at NOS Events Center on December 11, 2021 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

In a statement, Bas explains that the song centers around the pressures artists face regularly from their fans in addition to their personal issues.

“[The single and video] stems from the stark realization that, as artists in the public light, our pains and traumas are consistently up for the public’s consumption,” Bas said, adding that they have to “give more of ourselves to feed the insatiable appetite of the audience.”

“We experience and watch our peers go through life-altering and irrevocably damaging moments that just end up as clickbait or social media fodder. We make public appearances and wear masks in order to be who the public wants us to be. Shine bright for them. Yet our inner turmoils just fester underneath it all. The trappings of the life we chose, the dreams we pursue can oftentimes be the cause of our downfall.”

Bas hasn’t released an album since 2018’s Milky Way. However, he’s blessed fans with a slew of singles since then. He delivered several contributions on Dreamville’s Revenge Of The Dreamers II and D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz mixtape, as well as songs like “The Jackie” featuring J. Cole and Lil Tjay.

Peep his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Hunnid on my wrist, just to make it rain on

Look at all the whips, spick and they span

And you feel like you the man

But you cannot rub the stain off