J Cole Forgets His Verse While Performing With Bas

J Cole forgot his verse to his 2018 collaboration with Bas, “Tribe,” while coming out at the rapper’s show in New York City on Tuesday night. When they attempted to perform the track, Cole quickly got lost and had to rely on fans for help. Despite being fed several lines, he still couldn't come up with what he penned for the single.

Cole's fanbase shared their dismay on Twitter. "Delete this bro idk how much more I can take," one user wrote. Another added: "LMAO that’s sad considering it’s Bas most known song." One more fan brought up the song making it on the FIFA 19 soundtrack.

J Cole & Bas Perform At iHeartRadio Music Festival

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 17: Bas (L) and J. Cole perform during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The incident comes after Cole made headlines, last weekend, for apologizing to Kendrick Lamar amid their ongoing feud. "I'm so proud of that project except for one part," Cole said. "There's one part of that sh*t that makes me feel like, 'Man, that's the lamest sh*t I ever did in my f*cking life.' And, I know this is not what a lot of people wanna hear. I can hear my n****s up there right now like, 'Nah, don't do that.' But, I gotta keep it 100 with y'all. I damn near had a relapse." He further labeled Lamar one of the all-time greats and announced he plans to take “7 Minute Drill” off streaming services.

J Cole Struggles To Remember His Lyrics

Elsewhere during Cole’s appearance at the Bas show, the two performed their joint single "Lit" alongside KQuick. Cole is fresh off the release of his new mixtape, Might Delete Later, and is currently working on his long-awaited seventh studio album, The Fall Off. Be on the lookout for further updates on J Cole on HotNewHipHop.

