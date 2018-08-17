tribe
- Music VideosJidenna Introduces You To The Set In "Tribe" VideoJidenna shares new clip.By Milca P.
- SportsKyrie Irving Apologizes For Anti-Thanksgiving CommentaryKyrie Irving is among the thousands of Americans with Sioux ancestry.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentJ. Cole Is Politely Eating Off Everyone’s PlateJ. Cole never left, but he did win over the masses. By Aron A.
- NewsSylvan LaCue Flips Bas & J. Cole's "Tribe" For His New Song "3:33"Check out Sylvan LaCue's new release "3:33."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicBas Talks New York Music And His New Album "Milky Way"Bas is down with 6ix9ine and Kendrick.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicBas Unveils Artwork And Tracklisting For "Milky Way" AlbumBas recruits J. Cole, A$AP Ferg, Lion Babe and more for "Milky Way."By Milca P.
- NewsBas & J. Cole Link Up For New Song & Video "Tribe"Listen to Bas' new single "Tribe" featuring J. Cole.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicBas & J. Cole Are Dropping A New Single On TuesdayDreamville's next up previews his forthcoming single. By Mitch Findlay